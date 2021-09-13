The removal of gigantic pork pies from the menu at a pub famous for them.

For the first time in decades, a Liverpool tavern known for serving massive pork pies is considering removing them from its menu.

The pies have been served at the Lion Tavern on Moorfields for years, but owner Dave Hardman was informed by his supplier last week that complications caused by Covid and Brexit had forced them to temporarily suspend deliveries.

It means that the popular order of a pie and a pint, dubbed “the all day breakfast” by certain customers, will no longer be available.

A variety of challenges with delivery around the country have been created by a combination of factors, including problems caused by Covid and a labor shortage in a number of sectors, some of which are tied to Britain’s exit from the European Union.

As a result of the issues, prominent chains such as Greggs and Nando’s have reduced their UK menus.

The decision by supplier Wrights Food Group, according to Dave, who has been the landlord of The Lion Tavern for a quarter-century, was unexpected.

“We’ve been selling pies for at least 20 years, and I can’t believe we’re going to have to stop,” he added.

“We looked at other prospective producers, but there aren’t that many,” says the producer. We also want to ensure that we’re obtaining a high-quality product.

“People are going to be devastated. A pie and a pint is a typically British thing, so it’s strange that people might not be able to buy one as a result of Brexit.

“Some people refer to it as the “all day breakfast” because we feed “them” from the time we open at 12 p.m.

Wrights stated in a statement to The Washington Newsday that in nearly 100 years of business, it has never seen trading conditions like the ones currently in play.

Helen Bowyer, the company’s commercial director, said the company would work closely with clients impacted by the shutdown of specific production lines.

Dave expressed concern for himself and his customers over the lack of certainty about when the large pies would be available again.

“They sent us a letter indicating that due to Brexit, driver shortages, and the pandemic,” he explained.

