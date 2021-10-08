The Remote-Control Maker is the first American company to participate in the Uyghur Worker Transfer Program.

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI), an American remote-control manufacturer, has reached an agreement with authorities in the Chinese province of Xinjiang to transport hundreds of Uyghur workers to its plant in the southern city of Qinzhou, marking the first confirmed instance of a U.S. company participating in the “forced labor” transfer program, as many critics have labeled it.

The electronics company, which has supplied its software and equipment to Sony, Samsung, LG, Microsoft, and others, confirmed its participation in the effort in a report published today by Reuters.

UEI has employed Uyghur laborers at its Qinzhou plant since at least 2019, with 365 now employed there. According to Reuters, Xinjiang officials paid for a charter jet that flew Uyghur workers from their home city of Hotan in Xinjiang to UEI’s facilities in Qinzhou under police protection on at least one occasion.

While Reuters was unable to talk directly with the workers, the article noted that the working circumstances they were subjected to “have hallmarks of accepted definitions of forced labor.” According to the website, these conditions include working in seclusion, being under police guard, and having their freedom of movement restricted.

Uyghurs are a Muslim ethnic group in China, principally found in the Xinjiang area. The Bureau of International Labor Affairs of the United States Department of Labor produced a report estimating that 100,000 Uyghurs and other Chinese minorities may be forced to work. Gloves, hair products, fabrics, thread, and tomato products have all been created in the past, according to the company.

China refutes this claim. “This so-called ‘forced labor’ is a completely created fabrication,” China’s Foreign Minister told Reuters, adding that “Xinjiang migrant laborers in other parts of China, like all workers, have the right to employment in accordance with the law.” According to a UEI representative, the business treats its Uyghur employees “the same as other Chinese workers” and does not consider their job to be forced labor. They are, however, under police supervision and sleep in “segregated quarters,” according to the website. It further stated that UEI committed to provide local police with “daily reports” on them.

