The remark made by a Boots employee astounded a woman who had lost both parents in the same year.

Sarah Mitchell of St Helens went shopping on Sunday, August 8 to get some makeup and eyelashes for an impending wedding.

To cheer herself up, the mother of one said she had been feeling “very depressed” about herself and her appearance and went to her local Boots shop in Ravenhead Retail Park with her partner.

Sarah, 37, stated a contact with a member of staff “changed her whole day” while standing near the counter.

“I was feeling extremely terrible about myself and my partner said let’s go out and purchase some stuff,” Sarah told The Washington Newsday.

“We have a wedding on Saturday, and I was treating myself to makeup and eyelashes and such such things to make myself feel better.

“I got to the counter and turned away because my partner was sorting stuff, and she just said, ‘You look so gorgeous, and I adore your eyelashes,’” she added.

“I wasn’t communicating with her or chatting with her prior. She simply looked at me and stated it, which made it seem really genuine. It was fantastic.”

Sarah claimed that the member of staff, who she described as having baby pink hair, was unfamiliar to her.

She acknowledged that the gesture may be insignificant to some, but she encouraged others to do the same because “you never know what someone’s day or life has been like.”

Sarah believes her feelings derive from loss and that she has “lost a lot of confidence over the years.”

She stated the impact of losing her family members so close together has made her feel unhappy and self-conscious about her appearance, but that she has begun to feel better in the last six months.

“I’ve lost the majority of my family in the last five years,” Sarah explained. That encounter, I believe, was the catalyst. I lost my father in 2016, my mother 10 months later, and my brother in 2017.” “The summary comes to an end.”