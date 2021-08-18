The remains of a hiker who went missing in the North Cascades two years ago have been discovered.

Rachel Lakoduk of Moses Lake, who went missing while hiking to the Hidden Lake Trail to celebrate her birthday on Oct. 17, 2019, never made it to the trail’s lookout lodge, according to CBS News.

Elizabeth Tripp, Lakoduk’s mother, said on Facebook on Monday that the search team found her bones and backpack over the weekend.

Her message read, “Our darling Rachel’s remains arrived off the mountain yesterday.” “My heart is grateful and broken at the same time. I’m grateful to all of the brave people who have spent the last two years searching for Rachel. I’m grateful for the outpouring of kindness from all corners of the globe. We are grateful for the prayers that have been sent up for us. I’m grateful that I was allowed to say my goodbyes to my baby’s remains. ”There are just no words for a broken heart sometimes,” she continued.

Lakoduk had told her family that she planned to climb the Hidden Lake Trail to a lookout cabin and spend the night celebrating her birthday on the day she went missing. When the family didn’t hear from her the next day, they turned to the National Park Service for assistance.

A search operation was immediately begun, and Lakoduk’s vehicle was discovered at the trailhead. She didn’t appear to have made it to the lookout tower, according to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said that the weather got severe while she was trekking, preventing her from making it down the mountain. Due to weather conditions and avalanche threat, the search crew had to turn back as well.

For the past two years, the family had been pursuing recovery operations and had even set up a GoFundMe page to aid in the search.

The Hidden Lake Peak cabin Lakoduk is located at an elevation of 6,800 feet. The trail begins in cool woodlands and progresses through broad open meadows, rocky slopes, and finally to a steep rocky pinnacle with a fire lookout at the summit.

