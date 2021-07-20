The remains of a 12-year-old boy were discovered with his face crushed and his body burned with acid; a revenge killing is suspected.

On Sunday, a 12-year-old Indian child was found horribly killed, his face crushed and his upper body scorched with acid.

Following an early investigation, authorities suspect the kid who went missing on Friday was murdered by distant relatives seeking vengeance on the victim’s family. According to The Times of India, the child’s body was discovered in a field near Agra, a city in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, with injuries all over it.

“The child’s face had been crushed by bricks. The top body section was also scorched with acid, according to the individual who discovered the body.

According to authorities, the boy’s maternal uncle allegedly killed his wife, and the deceased woman’s family allegedly avenged her death by attacking the child.

According to Times Now News, authorities have not revealed the victim’s identify and are awaiting an autopsy report to determine the exact cause of the child’s death.

The police have filed a case against three relatives and two unknown people on allegations of kidnapping and murder, based on a complaint filed by the child’s mother. One of the defendants has been detained.

“A preliminary investigation indicated that the child’s mother’s brother had already murdered his wife. The child was chosen as a target for vengeance. One of the defendants has been detained. He is being questioned in order to obtain further information. Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Sonkar informed The Times of India that a special team has been formed to arrest the other two suspects.

In India, a similar example of “vengeance” crime was reported earlier this month. After her brother eloped with their kin, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly held captive and raped by eight members of a family “to teach her family a lesson.” The kid was allegedly thrashed and raped for a week in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, by the missing woman’s father, siblings, and uncles. The accused males have been charged with gang rape, wrongful imprisonment, and criminal intimidation by the police.