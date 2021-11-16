The release of Travis Scott’s Nike sneaker has been postponed, and the death toll in Astroworld has risen to ten.

After the horrific events at the Astroworld festival in Houston, Nike has decided to postpone the release of its latest sneaker collaboration with rapper Travis Scott.

“We are postponing the introduction of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival,” Nike stated in a statement.

The Nike x Travis Scott Air Max 270 “Cactus Trails” sneaker was announced last year, and new versions of the design were set to appear on Dec. 16.

The shoe features a backward swoosh, Nike’s iconic emblem, as well as a weathered look.

Travis Scott’s Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack sneaker releases have been placed on hold by Nike. pic.twitter.com/Drzy7Iqv8KT

Due to a crowd crush on Nov. 5, en people died and over 300 were injured at the Astroworld festival.

Around 50,000 people attended the festival. The cause of death and injuries is still being investigated.

Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old kid, died after falling off his father’s shoulders during the performance. The youngster had been in a coma for nearly a week in the hospital.

Scott, whose true name is Jacques Bermon Webster, described the event as “extremely devastating.” The 30-year-old has been chastised for continuing to perform and for failing to follow basic protocols. He is also the subject of a number of lawsuits.

“They have a 59-page operations plan that states that the executive producer and the concert producer are the only two persons who have the ability to halt the show. Travis Scott’s publicist, Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, told CBS Mornings, “He wasn’t responsible for this, but he wants to be responsible for the solution.”” The Nike and Travis Scott collaboration has been postponed following the Astroworld tragedy pic.twitter.com/y8Z99ATz5l