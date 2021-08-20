The Release Date and Track List for Little Mix’s New Album Have Been Revealed.

On November 12, 2021, Little Mix, a British female band, will release a new album named Between Us.

In honor of the band’s tenth anniversary, a compilation CD has been released. “The support we have gotten over the previous 10 years has been wonderful, and for that we can’t thank you enough,” the group said in a statement.

“This album is dedicated to everyone who has ever listened to our music, purchased one of our albums, or attended one of our gigs, singing your hearts out. If it weren’t for you, we wouldn’t be here releasing this album,” the statement stated.

The band stated that the upcoming album will include “all of our hits” as well as new tracks whose titles have yet to be released.

The band announced on Twitter and Instagram that each member of the band will release their own version of the new album, which will comprise “some of [their]favorite songs individually.”

According to a post on their Instagram account on August 19, Between Us will include 18 of their hit songs as well as five new ones.

