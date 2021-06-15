The relaxation on June 21 could result in a Covid-19 revival that is ‘larger than past waves.’

Government experts have warned that easing lockdown measures on June 21 might lead to a recurrence of illnesses and hospital admissions.

However, given the level of uncertainty around the modeling, it’s impossible to say whether moving forward with the road map would result in a revival that’s smaller or greater than past waves.

The big unknowns include how quickly the Delta variety, which was initially discovered in India, spreads, vaccination effectiveness against severe sickness caused by the now dominant version, and the extent to which behavior and hence transmission will change when controls are eased.

Two doses of the Covid-19 vaccinations are very effective against hospital admission from the Delta strain, according to data provided by Public Health England just before Boris Johnson was supposed to lay out plans for the next round of loosening restrictions.

Even a two-week wait would have a substantial impact, but a four-week wait is estimated to reduce hospital admissions by a third to half.

All of the scenarios considered by Government scientists and modelled by Imperial College London, the University of Warwick, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) suggest that even a short delay to the next step would result in a significant reduction in the number of people admitted to hospital.

This is because as the school summer vacation approaches, more people will be vaccinated.

A document from the Government Office for Science’s Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling, Operational sub-group (Spi-M-O) dated June 9 stated: “Even a two-week delay would have a significant effect, but a four-week delay is modelled as reducing the peak in hospital admissions by around a third to half.”

“A delay would also give more time for evidence to accumulate on the efficacy of Delta vaccinations, perhaps boosting precision in future modeling scenarios.”

According to analysts, the ratio of confirmed cases to admissions has been steady since the beginning of April 2021, and if this trend continues, each doubling of cases will result in a doubling of admissions.

