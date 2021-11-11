The relationship between Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell is rapidly deteriorating.

Former President Donald Trump’s relationship with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) appeared to be deteriorating this week after the senator praised the newly enacted infrastructure bill.

On Wednesday, Trump chastised McConnell for backing the bill, calling him a “old crow,” while McConnell reiterated that the impending 2022 midterm elections will be “about the future, not the past.”

Since leaving office, the former president has repeatedly chastised McConnell, who has recently come out in support of a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

When the law passed the Senate in August, McConnell was one of only 19 Republicans who voted to approve it.

On Friday, it cleared the House of Representatives, and the senator expressed his excitement, calling the law a “godsend” for his home state of Kentucky.

Trump retaliated by referring to McConnell as “Old Crow Mitch” and claiming that he was “incapable” of passing an infrastructure package while un office.

McConnell has not explicitly responded to Trump’s criticism, but he has stated repeatedly that the Republican Party should concentrate on the future and campaign against President Joe Biden’s government in the midterm elections.

On Monday, he voiced this idea in Kentucky, saying: “The key to ’22, in my opinion, is to engage the American people in a dialogue about the new government, the Democratic Congress, and what they’re doing. I believe the election will focus on the future rather than the past.” Trump publicly criticizes McConnell, and the senator reacts by declaring his party should focus on the future, implying Trump is a relic of the past.

Trump and McConnell are the two most powerful Republicans in the country, but their relationship has deteriorated significantly since January, when McConnell refused to endorse a plan to challenge Electoral College votes in the 2020 election based on unfounded charges of fraud.

“Our democracy would enter a death spiral if this election were overturned by mere allegations from the losing side,” McConnell said at the time.

Following the Capitol riot on January 6, McConnell declared Trump was "practically and ethically culpable" during his second impeachment hearing in February.