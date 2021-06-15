The reinstatement of rates and the rent debt issue have placed a pall over the hospitality industry.

After the government opted not to extend financial support measures, troubled hotel businesses are facing billions of pounds in rent arrears and business rates liabilities.

After the Prime Minister said that the further relaxing of lockdown restrictions will be pushed back four weeks, trade groups have requested for an extension of the rent moratorium, company rates holiday, and furlough help.

A rent moratorium has benefited hospitality, retail, and leisure businesses by preventing landlords from taking legal action against renters to force them to pay rent or drive them into bankruptcy.

Despite the decision to postpone the fourth phase of the road map owing to restrictions, the present moratorium is set to expire in June, and the Treasury has stated that it will not be extended.

Nightclubs will stay closed until at least July 19, while other businesses will continue to be hampered by pandemic measures.

Nonetheless, beginning in July, their landlords will be able to take legal action to recover unpaid rent.

Following the pandemic, the chief executives of trade associations UKHospitality and British Retail Consortium (BRC) warned MPs that both industries had accumulated a total of £5 billion in rent arrears.

Only 74 percent of rent was collected by landlords 60 days after the end of the time when tenants were harmed by the pandemic, according to data from the first quarter of 2021.

Since the outbreak, businesses in the hospitality, leisure, and retail sectors have benefited from a business rates vacation.

From the beginning of this month, however, this will shift to a 66 percent discount with a £2 million ceiling.

According to Altus Group’s study of official government statistics, bars, restaurants, and nightclubs in England will have around £1 billion in rent liabilities starting in July for the next nine months, though many will benefit from the discount.

According to Robert Hayton, UK president of Altus Group, leisure and hospitality businesses will require greater assistance, with nightclubs in particular in jeopardy.

“The divergence from,” he explained. (This is a brief piece.)