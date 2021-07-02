The region with the greatest rate of Covid-19 cases is presently North-east England.

North-east England has surpassed the North West as the English region with the greatest incidence of Covid-19 cases, with numbers approaching those observed at the peak of the virus’s second wave.

According to the latest weekly surveillance data from Public Health England, a total of 346.4 cases per 100,000 persons were documented in north-east England in the seven days leading up to June 27. (PHE).

This is a significant increase over the previous week’s rate of 175.3, and it is the region’s highest rate since the seven days leading up to January 10.

In the week leading up to January 3, rates in the North East peaked at 452.9.

With 325.3 instances per 100,000 persons, North-West England now has the second highest regional rate, up from 244.3 the previous week.

According to Public Health England, rates are continuing to rise across the country.

The percentage in eastern England, which has the lowest rate, has risen from 47.7 to 87.8 percent.

The results reflect the impact of the third wave of Covid-19 infections, which is still spreading across the country and is caused by the virus’s Delta version, which was initially discovered in India.

According to PHE, case rates are increasing across all age categories.

The highest rate is among those aged 20 to 29, with 424.3 instances per 100,000 individuals in the seven days leading up to June 27, up from 274.0 the previous week.

This is also the age group that has seen the most growth from week to week.

The rate among 10 to 19-year-olds is the second highest, rising from 220.7 to 369.4.

The percentage for persons aged 60 and over is 27.2 percent, up from 17.6 percent previously.

The number of Covid-19 hospital admissions and deaths, on the other hand, has remained “stable.”

In the week ending June 27, the hospital admission rate for Covid-19 was 1.91 per 100,000 persons, down from 1.92 per 100,000 the week before.

In response to the data, Public Health England medical director Yvonne Doyle said: “Cases are fast growing across the UK, but it is reassuring to note that hospitalisations are decreasing. (This is a brief piece.)