The ‘refugees welcome’ ride was completed by world-record-breaking cyclists.

The huge task was fulfilled by a bicycle tandem who used a tracking software to spell out “refugees welcome.”

Thighs of Steel’s Georgie Cottle, 26, and David Charles, 39, established a Guinness World Record for the largest GPS drawing by bicycle (team) to raise funds for charity Choose Love.

The cycle started on August 17 in St Austell, Cornwall, and ended on September 18 at 7 p.m. on Dover Beach, Kent, raising about £55,000 to date, with the couple thanking the British public for their support.

Mr Charles, from Bournemouth, told the PA news agency that he and Ms Cottle, from Glasgow, were both “quite concerned about the final ‘e'” because it was the month’s longest ride – 87 miles (140 kilometers) – and the most logistically difficult in reaching the Guinness World Record.

“The positive attitude of the 30-strong group of cyclists kept us going (and going) over the vast distance, the Kentish hills, and the unexpected heat,” he continued.

“The people of Kent were incredibly generous to us, particularly at the start point in Wye and at the finish line in Dover, where we were greeted on the beach by a group from Migrant Help, which included a family of Syrian refugees who had just arrived.

“It was a fitting finale to a month of intense cycling.”

The challenge’s success, according to Mr Charles, is due to “hundreds of everyday people doing a little something to help.”

“Whether it’s a shopkeeper in South Brent giving us free snacks, a group of hikers on the top of Ditchling Beacon emptying their purses into our collection bucket, or a cyclist collapsing in a puddle of sweat on the Grateley station platform after riding further than they’ve ever ridden before,” he continued.

“All of these small acts of heroism add up to something remarkable.

“That moment when we flew down from the clifftops and into Dover, bike bells ringing, to be greeted by a cheering audience, we will never forget.”

Despite the fact that the struggle is over, Mr Charles believes that more can be done to assist migrants and “remove the artificial hurdles that are erected to hinder refugees from integrating.”

