The reform to Universal Credit takes effect today, with applicants receiving a £1,000 rise.

Changes to the way Universal Credit is calculated are expected to benefit tens of thousands of people.

As reported by Mirror Online, the predicted taper rate reduction went into effect today.

For every pound you earn through work, the rate determines how much your Universal Credit is lowered.

This has been cut from 63p to 55p, allowing claimants to keep more of their earnings.

The work allowance has been boosted by £500 per year as of today, increasing the amount that some claimants can earn before the taper begins.

The allowance is normally given to people who have children or have a limited ability to work, and individuals who will benefit from the increase were notified of the hike last week in their monthly payment statement.

Around two million claimants are expected to receive a boost by Christmas, according to the DWP, but the exact payment date will be determined by your Universal Credit assessment period.

The adjustments, according to Chancellor Rishi Sunak, will allow low-income families to keep more of their “hard-earned cash.”

“We want this to be a society that recognizes hard work by allowing low-income families to keep more of their hard-earned money,” he said.

“That’s why, at Budget, I announced a £2 billion effective tax relief for two million individuals.”

“These changes take effect today, and with Christmas approaching, hardworking families will be able to keep an extra £1,000 a year of their earnings,” he concluded.

Following modifications outlined by the Chancellor after the £20 a week Universal Credit Covid boost was cancelled, work allowances will be increased by £500 and the taper rate will be reduced by 8%.

Vulnerable households will also have access to a new £500 million support fund in the coming months to help them with needs.

For the first time, single parents paying the higher rate of tax will be eligible for Universal Credit beginning this month.

How to see if your Universal Credit payment has increased

Both increases will apply to “assessment periods” that conclude on or after today, with claimants receiving increased payments beginning on December 1.

