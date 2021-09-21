The reduction in Universal Credit will cause ‘poverty, hardship, and misery for working people.’

MPs heard that Boris Johnson’s Universal Credit cut will cause “poverty, suffering, and misery” to hundreds of thousands of working people in Liverpool.

The £20-a-week decrease, which will take effect next month, will affect an estimated 134,000 people in Liverpool City Region, including tens of thousands of families with children.

Simon Clarke, a Conservative Treasury minister, defended the move today, telling MPs that the “best anti-poverty” plan is a “jobs strategy.”

Merseyside MPs criticized the minister’s remarks, accusing him of “living in a parallel reality.”

Mick Whitley, a Birkenhead MP, said the policy would “inflict poverty, hardship, and misery on working people,” adding, “I would contend that this government’s current policies are more likely to result in a hand being clasped around the throats of this country’s working people, the unemployed, the disabled, and tragically their children.”

“This isn’t a new round of austerity, it’s a new round of grinding down, this isn’t a new round of building back better, it’s a new round of austerity aimed again again to make the poor pay for another fine disaster created by this government.”

The remarks came as Labour attempted to use a discussion in the House of Commons to persuade the administration to reconsider its stance.

“If this pandemic has taught us anything, it is that life is valuable and life is for living,” Liverpool Wavertree MP Paula Barker said in support of a Labour motion to prolong the Universal Credit increase. Yes, for those who are able, giving to society and, more importantly, receiving something in return and being able to spend time with family and friends.

“Not having to rely on government assistance while working, not having to rely on food banks, not having to work three jobs just to get by. The system is not on our side, and, most heinous of all, retirement is fast becoming a faraway dream for many who fear that, in locations like mine in the North West, they may be unable to afford it.”

“If the government was genuine about supporting our people, their objectives would be very different,” she continued.

"There would be no increase in National Insurance, and there would be no scrapping of the."

