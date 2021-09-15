The reduction in Universal Credit is a “act of war” against low-wage employees.

According to Liverpool Wavertree MP Paula Barker, Boris Johnson’s Universal Credit cut is a “act of war” on the low-paid and unemployed.

The £20-a-week decrease, which will take effect next month, will affect an estimated 134,000 people in Liverpool City Region, including tens of thousands of families with children.

Ministers have proposed that people work longer hours or find a higher-paying job to make up for the deficit, which is anticipated to be over £1,000 per year.

This winter, Covid booster shots are suggested for 30 million people in the United Kingdom.

Ms Barker described the cut as “grotesque” in the House of Commons.

“When we are told our economy is on the mend, this administration cynically pulls the rug out from under millions of honest people, and it is morally reprehensible,” she said.

“It’s a ludicrous act of descending rather than ascending.

“Ultimately, this is a war on the poor and unemployed; the repercussions for regular people will be dire, with more food banks, hunger, homelessness, and misery in our communities.”

Her remarks came as Labour attempted to use the House of Commons to compel Johnson’s government into reversing the decrease.

The vote, which demanded that the government “reverse its proposed cut to Universal Credit and Working Tax Credit,” passed 253 to 0 – but because it was non-binding, the administration can just disregard it.

Johnson instructed his MPs to abstain from voting in order to avoid unfavorable headlines about Tory MPs voting against the resolution.

“It’s a disgrace that the government has now developed this habit of abstaining completely from opposition votes because they don’t have the guts to vote in the lobbies for the things that we are suggesting that they oppose because they’re afraid of the effect that it will have in the constituencies,” Angela Eagle, a Wallasey MP, said after the vote.

Ministers had previously defended the cancellation of the boost, claiming that it was only intended to be a temporary response to the pandemic.

“In the Budget earlier this year, recognising the country was still under constraints, the Chancellor spelled out that we would,” said Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey.

“The summary comes to an end.”