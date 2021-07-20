The redevelopment of Ainsdale Beach begins with a new food truck.

With the inauguration of a new food and drink stand at the end of Shore Lane, plans to alter Ainsdale Beach have already begun.

B-Eat on the Street, whose Morecambe location has already won awards for its fish and chips, opened two shipping containers opposite Toad Hall over the weekend as part of Ainsdale’s attempts to expand facilities.

“It’s been fantastic,” remarked owner Alex Richardson. We’ve had the perfect weather for it, so we’re ecstatic.”

As a result of Covid and the warmth, tens of thousands of people have been instructed to ‘go to a park.’

The containers will remain at the beach until the end of the summer as part of a trial following Crosby Bus Yard’s successful run farther up the coast, but Ms Richardson said she would be pleased to stay as long as people continued to visit.

Simultaneously, Sefton Council is considering various methods to attract visitors to visit Ainsdale Beach, including plans to develop a new off-beach car park behind Pontins and provide new temporary facilities.

“Even though there’s a great amount of parking available on the beach, it can get incredibly crowded but also, being a beach, there are specific times when the tide’s in and the parking facilities aren’t accessible,” said Cllr Ian Moncur, the cabinet member responsible for Sefton’s beaches.

Despite the increased parking spots, the city is also aiming to encourage people to take public transportation to get to the beach, despite the fact that it has less control over those services.

“In terms of Merseyrail, the station is directly up the road, about a 10-minute walk, and that line was a 15-minute service in pre-Covid times, so it’s pretty frequent,” Cllr Moncur added.

“In terms of buses, it’s more difficult to convince people now in control of bus operators, but we’ll look at anything we can do to encourage them to put on services.”

The council is considering bringing two dilapidated structures near the beach’s entrance back into use in the future.

The Sands bar closed in 2017, while Toad Hall used to be home to a nightclub that drew celebrity footballers but has since closed. “The summary has come to an end.”