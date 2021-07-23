The RedBird will have to wait for a takeover proposal that could have an impact on Liverpool’s future.

The judicial administrator in charge of the business of Malaga, a Spanish second-tier club, will stay in place for at least another six months.

That is the decision of a Spanish Magistrate Court, which has been trying to figure out how to resolve the complicated ownership situation surrounding the one-time Champions League quarterfinalists, a situation in which RedBird Capital Partners, an 11% shareholder in Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group, has become involved in recent months.

RedBird Capital, which paid $750 million for a piece of the FSG business in March, already owns Toulouse in the French second division after acquiring a majority stake in the summer of 2020, and has been vocal about their desire to add more football clubs to their growing portfolio of investments, with RedBird partner Alec Scheiner stating earlier this year that they wanted to own “three of four” across Europe.

Malaga was one of more than 80 clubs they looked at, and they decided to buy a small stake in the club in May, purchasing around 600 shares for just £15,500 (€18,000) to participate in a planned capital increase that the judicial administrator appointed last year, José Mara Muoz, would only allow if interested parties took a seat at the table.

Despite a step forward in the ownership wrangling between majority shareholder Sheikh Abdullah ben Nasser Al Thani, who has owned the club since 2010 through his NAS Spain 2000 firm, and 49 percent stakeholders, the Bluebay hotel group, a resolution could be found next year, according to Spanish radio station Cadena SER.

In 2019, Al Thani and Bluebay went to court over a contractual dispute dating back to 2013, when Malaga was in desperate need of cash to pay off their rising debts as a result of their relentless pursuit of success.

In 2019, a judge ruled that 97 percent of the club’s shares, which were under Al Thani’s control, should be restored to NAS Spain 2000, the company that Al Thani and Bluebay co-owned. “The summary has come to an end.”