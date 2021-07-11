The Red Arrows will fly over England prior of the Euro 2016 kick-off at Wembley Stadium.

On Sunday, the Red Arrows will fly across England to honor the England squad prior of kick-off at Wembley Stadium.

The RAF demonstration team will scream across England in bright red Hawk fast-jets before flying over Wembley Stadium.

According to Buckinghamshire Live, the squadron will take off from Bournemouth Aerodrome and fly to London, where England will face Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

London, Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire, Wiltshire, Berkshire, Oxfordshire, and South Bucks will be among the regions where the display team will be visible.

The Wembley flypast will take place at 7.48pm, just 12 minutes before the Euro 2020 final kicks off.

7.27pm – Bournemouth Aerodrome

7.29pm – North of Verwood

7.31pm – West of Tisbury

7.34pm – East of Devizes

7.37 p.m., north of Andover

7.39pm – West of Newbury

7.41pm – West of Reading 7.42pm – West of Henley-on-Thames

7.44pm – North of Maidenhead 7.46pm – 10.North of Slough

7.49pm – East of Willesden

7.52pm, Hertfordshire, North East

7.57pm – West of Huntingdon

8.01pm – North West of Stamford

8.03pm – Melton Mowbray, South East

8.08pm – West of North Hykeham

8.10 p.m., RAF Scampton AD