The recoupling on Thursday sent shockwaves across the Love Island resort.

In Thursday’s episode of Love Island, there will be yet another recoupling in the villa.

Two islanders were ejected on Wednesday after being voted off by their fellow candidates.

Newcomers AJ Bunker and Danny Bibby only had a few days on the show, which supporters believe is why the other cast members voted for them to leave because they didn’t know them as well as the others.

Faye Winter gets a text tonight that says, “Islanders, it’s now time to recouple!” The boys will each choose a girl with whom they wish to form a couple, and the girl who is not chosen will be ejected from the island. Please gather around the fire pit as soon as possible. #bigcall #ifyouknowwhatImean”

The lads get to choose who they want to recouple with in the villa, but this could cause problems because Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran argued about their relationship status earlier in the show.

Chloe confronted Toby about not speaking to her and instead speaking to new girl Abigail Rawlings on Wednesday’s Love Island.

When Toby tries to work things out with Chloe tonight, their fight continues.

Toby doesn’t understand why Chloe is so upset when she labels him “disrespectful.”

“You can’t have your cake and eat it, that’s what she’s saying,” Hugo Hammond tells Toby later.

Toby must make a major decision, and we will have to wait to see who he selects.