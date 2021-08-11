The Reclaim Pride march is set to take place in Liverpool’s city center.

On Saturday, September 18, demonstrators will gather in Derby Square at 1 p.m. and march around the city as part of a movement to return Pride to its protest roots and demand LGBT+ liberation.

The event was created in reaction to an upsurge in violent hate crimes against LGBT+ persons in Liverpool, as well as a perception of Pride becoming “pinkwashed.”

Pink washing is a term used to describe the practice of leveraging gay-related concerns in positive ways to divert attention away from a company’s or government’s unfavorable acts.

“Pride activities have become entirely detached from the very genuine political battle that they exist because of,” posted Reclaim Pride Liverpool on Facebook.

The Stonewall riots in Manhattan in July 1969 were cited by the organizers. This rebellion is credited with being one of the key catalysts for global movements for LGBT+ liberation.

Reclaim your pride. The actual spirit of Pride, according to Liverpool, is being sanitized by constant corporate involvement and sponsorships.

“Pride is supposed to be a protest where LGBT+ people can make their voices heard and demand better,” they continued.

“You will never see it at a London Pride, Brighton Pride, Manchester Pride, or Liverpool Pride because they are now sponsored […] by banks and big businesses that use Pride to pinkwash their own anti-LGBT+ activities.”

“We must come together and stand shoulder to shoulder with an internationalist message of collective solidarity for all of our LGBT+ siblings and all who are oppressed,” the organizers wrote.

“If market interests like Virgin and Barclays are supporting something, it’s not going to be much of a protest,” said former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

“This country’s record [on LGBT+ issues]is not great,” he continued. Consider the case of Alan Turing. Consider how he was handled, as well as how Oscar Wilde was treated.”

“[Reclaim Pride Liverpool] is in that wonderful heritage of people who spoke up and made life better, maybe not,” Mr Corbyn concluded.

