The Recall Ballot Questions in California are Expounded.

Californians have only five days to decide whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom or retain him in office for the rest of his term, but many people are still unsure how the recall process works.

On the recall ballot, there are only two questions. The first asks if voters want Newsom to be removed from office, and the second asks which of the recall candidates they would vote for to replace him.

The infrequency of recall elections un California contributes to voter confusion. Only 11 recalls of state politicians have qualified on a ballot in California since the state’s recall procedure was established in 1911, and only six of those have been successful in removing the targeted figure from office.

Advice The information that Newsom’s campaign has provided to people on how to vote has also caused some confusion. Many people are wondering if they are allowed to vote for a replacement candidate even if they decide to retain Newsom in office because Newsom and other high-profile Democrats have discouraged voters from choosing among the 46 individuals vying to replace him.

Some people are also unsure how a new governor would be chosen if Newsom is recalled, as well as how long that person would serve.

With less than a week until the recall election on September 14, this website explains what’s on the ballot and how voting on each item affects the outcome.

Question 1 on the ballot

“Shall GAVIN NEWSOM be recalled (removed) from the office of Governor?” asks the first of two questions on the recall ballot. There are two options for voters: “Yes” or “No.” If a voter picks “Yes,” he or she is voting to remove Newsom from office before his term expires. If a voter votes “No,” they are voting against the recall movement and in favor of Newsom’s continued governorship.

Only if more than 50% of voters who return their recall ballots vote “Yes” on the first question will Newsom be removed from office. If the “Yes” votes do not reach that threshold, Newsom will be re-elected and serve out the remainder of his term, which will conclude on January 2, 2023.

If. This is a condensed version of the information.