The Rebranding of Kisumu’s Pand Pieri Primary School: A Shift from Stigma to Success

In a significant move to shed its stigmatized past, Kisumu’s Pand Pieri Primary School has undergone a rebranding, changing its name to Migosi Primary School. The new name marks a departure from the school’s historic moniker, “Pand Pieri,” which translates to “Hide Your Buttocks” in Luo, a reminder of the extreme poverty that once defined the community.

New Name, New Era

The school’s transformation goes beyond just a change of name. For decades, Pand Pieri Primary was synonymous with hardship, as the name reflected the dire conditions of its first pupils—children who wore torn clothes and struggled with basic needs. However, with the school’s recent renovations, which include new stone block buildings and a state-of-the-art computer lab, the institution now stands as a symbol of academic excellence and growth in the Migosi area, which has evolved from a slum to a thriving, middle-class neighborhood.

The decision to rename the school came after persistent calls from alumni and local parents who believed that the old name was a constant reminder of the school’s impoverished history. According to PTA Chairman Samuel Otieno, the name change was necessary to reflect the school’s current status, one that has produced doctors, engineers, and other professionals over the years. “We cannot let our children carry the burden of their grandfathers’ poverty,” Otieno remarked during the unveiling of the new sign, emphasizing that the school deserved a name that represents success and progress, not poverty.

Debate Over the Past

However, the renaming has not been without controversy. Some local historians and elders argue that “Pand Pieri” was not a name of shame but of pride, a symbol of the community’s resilience. Built during a time when the colonial government neglected African children’s education, the school was a community-driven effort to provide children with a chance at learning, despite their harsh realities. “It was a name that taught humility,” reflected one retired teacher, lamenting that by erasing the name, the school might lose its soul.

While the new facilities and the renaming symbolize progress, some fear that the school could lose an important connection to its roots, and with it, the lessons of perseverance and dignity that the old name carried. “Education is the only way to cover our shame,” said another local elder, echoing the sentiment that the history of Pand Pieri should remain a part of the school’s identity, even if the name itself changes.

Despite these debates, the school’s new name, Migosi Primary, is set to usher in a new chapter for both the institution and the surrounding community, a chapter rooted in hope, growth, and the promise of a brighter future.