The Reason Why Men Spread COVID Easier Than Women, According to Research

A study that was originally undertaken to help the performing arts safely return to the stage during the COVID pandemic has revealed more about the virus’s spread among men and women.

Men transfer coronavirus particles more frequently than women, according to a study done by Colorado State University researchers.

Researchers were seeking for ways to reintroduce performers to the stage after theaters, concert halls, and other live events were closed to prevent the virus from spreading.

“This was a nationwide problem,” Dan Goble, director of Colorado State University’s School of Music, Theater, and Dance, told a CBS affiliate in Denver.

More than 75 people took part in the study, which used a room to analyze COVID particles (small airborne particles less than 100 microns in size) in the air by singing songs like “Happy Birthday” repeatedly or playing instruments, according to the news site.

“Singing clearly generates more particles than talking,” said John Volckens, a professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering who worked on the project with Goble.

Singing produced 77 percent more aerosols than talking, according to the study.

Goble and Volckens discovered some unexpected facts about the virus in their investigation, which was published in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Science and Technology Letters.

Men produced 34% more aerosols than women, while adults produced 62% more aerosols than children, according to the study.

Volckens told KCNC that adults emit more particles than youngsters. “Our larger lungs cause us to release more particles,” says the author. COVID is also disseminated more easily by persons who speak at a higher volume, according to Volckens.

“The volume of your voice is a measure of how much energy you’re putting into your voice box,” he told the news organization. More particles are ejected from your body as a result of this energy. These are COVID-19 virus-carrying particles that can infect others.” For some institutions, speaking louder also translates to COVID hazards.

Bars, sports arenas, and concert venues, according to Volckens, may be more susceptible to virus propagation due to spectators speaking at higher volumes, whereas quieter locations, such as a ballet performance, would have a lower spread of COVID-19.