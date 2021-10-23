The reason why housing prices in one region of Liverpool continue to rise.

In one region of Liverpool, house prices are skyrocketing.

Toxteth’s terraced houses and Victorian architecture, tucked between parks and the city centre, are enjoying a rise in the local housing market, according to data from real estate business Rightmove.

People are lured to the affordable housing, decent transportation links, and active community in one of Liverpool’s most varied districts, the historic home of the city’s Black population, which saw prices rise by 20% in the year to September 2021.

Terrace’s asking price has been reduced by £150,000.

After a decade of working in the local housing market, Faisal Khalil fell in love with the “beautiful, multicultural area” and moved here.

According to The Washington Newsday, he said: “I’ve lived in Childwall, Wallasey, and Aigburth, among other places. I’ve also seen Wavertree.

“And out of all the locations I’ve lived surrounding Liverpool and over the water, I’d always go back to Toxteth.”

Faisal is the director of Lodge Stone Estates, a real estate agency headquartered on Toxteth’s Lodge Lane, which one company owner has dubbed the “beating heart of the city.”

The tolerant, cosmopolitan population, growing businesses, and high rental income returns, according to the real estate agent, are boosting desire to live and buy in the neighborhood.

According to The Washington Newsday, the 34-year-old said: “I chose Toxteth as my home because it welcomes people from all walks of life, regardless of where they came from, their ethnicity, or their religious views.

“Someone wearing a full burqa could be going down Lodge Lane next to someone wearing short shorts, and neither of them would be out of place. They’re both at home.

“Nobody ever asks you what you’re up to in this neighborhood. It is their property.

“It’s lovely to live in a place like that, where everyone is so accepting of differences.”

Despite the recent increase, average house asking prices in Toxteth remain low.

Toxteth’s average property asking price is £151,958, making it one of the fastest-rising locations in the country. Only Accrington in Lancashire was cheaper on the list.

Even Toxteth’s September figure is a significant increase. “The summary has come to an end.”