The reason of a teenager’s death at a trailer park in North Wales is being investigated by an inquest.

The tentative cause of death of a young girl who died at a holiday park in North Wales last month was heard at an inquest.

According to North Wales Live, Amanda Selby, of Penrith Avenue in Ashton-Under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, died on Saturday, July 31.

The 15-year-old was on vacation with her family at T Mawr Holiday Park near Towyn when she died at 4.15 p.m., just one day before her 16th birthday.

According to an inquiry held by John Gittins, coroner for North Wales east and central, her body was formally identified by her father, Anthony Selby.

Dr. Bryan Rodgers performed a post-mortem examination and determined that hypoxia due to neck compression and external airway blockage, as well as crush asphyxia, was the cause of death.

The inquiry at Ruthin County Hall was postponed until a later date to allow for more investigation.

Her murder has been filed against her brother Matthew Selby, 19, of Windermere Crescent, Ashton-Under-Lyne, Greater Manchester.

On Wednesday, he appeared in Mold Crown Court. There were no pleas filed, and a provisional trial date of February 28, 2022 was set.

In a statement released the same day, the family paid tribute to the 15-year-old, saying, “Amanda was a wonderful daughter and grand-daughter — she was caring, thoughtful, wanted to help others, and was very much loved.”

Amanda’s high school, Droylsden Academy, also paid tribute to the youngster, saying, “Our school is saddened to have received the dreadful news that one of our pupils, Amanda Selby in Year 10, has lost her life whilst on holiday in Wales with her family.”

“At this extremely difficult time, our warmest sympathies and thoughts are with Amanda’s family.

“This terrible news has shattered our school family.

“Amanda was a wonderful student who will be greatly missed by both students and faculty.

“Clearly, this loss will touch many members of our school community, and we will provide assistance to those who require it in the weeks and months ahead.

“When the time comes, we will hold a memorial service to honor Amanda’s contributions to our school.”