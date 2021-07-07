The reason behind the big grenade floating over Liverpool with an England flag on it

People in the city have been drawn to an inflatable grenade with an England flag attached to it.

The grenade-shaped hot air balloon was observed drifting over Liverpool this evening as England takes on Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-finals.

As the game began, fans flocked to Twitter to ask why there was a “huge grenade” in the sky.

“Why is there a gigantic floating grenade with an England flag hanging from it in Liverpool?” one guy wondered.

“Why is there a big grenade flying an England flag over Liverpool?” wrote another.

Grenade energy drinks, a sports performance brand, launched the hot air balloon.

At around 7 p.m. this evening, they launched the inflatable from the grounds of Merchant Taylors’ School in Crosby.

Those expecting to see it during the game will have to keep an eye out as it passes through Liverpool’s downtown area.

“Sending the @grenadeofficial hot air balloon on its way tonight #ComeOnEngland,” Merchant Taylors’ school tweeted this evening.