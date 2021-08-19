The reappearance of Stacey Solomon as a guest host on Loose Women has left many perplexed.

The popular ITV show’s panelists threw a baby shower to commemorate the former X Factor contestant’s five-month maternity leave, which began just two weeks ago.

She did, however, appear on the panel earlier this week and is back today as the surprise guest host.

Nadia Sawalha, Linda Robson, and Jane Moore joined the 2010 I’m a Celebrity… winner to discuss themes that had the “Stacey seal of approval,” such as kid obesity and home clutter.

Stacey was hosting the show for the first time, and viewers were confused by her appearance on social media.

“I thought Stacey was on maternity leave,” one user commented.

The episode was pre-recorded, according to the Loose Women Instagram account, but fans were left perplexed when the news was revealed during a live broadcast of This Morning with Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

“I don’t know why they pretend to make it like it’s live,” a fan wondered. Stacey is on maternity leave, so expect tweets soon.”

“Confused regardless of pre-recorded, thought Stacey said farewell last week as she’s going on maternity leave, and seen her twice already this week,” a second added.

“Why are they claiming #loosewomen is live and chatting to #thismorning – Stacey is posting on her Instagram that she is at a photoshoot today!” questioned a third.

Last night, the 31-year-old pregnant actress revealed on her Instagram stories that she will be seeing her new fashion collection today.