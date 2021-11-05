The Real Princess Diana Described ‘Terrifying’ Sandringham Trips as ‘Spencer.’

During “terrifying” visits to the queen’s house at Sandringham, Princess Diana reported feeling like an outsider, reflecting the dramatized image in the new film Spencer.

Members of the royal family would engage in “silly jokes” that only insiders could understand while at the rural residence in Norfolk, the Princess of Wales recounted.

Spencer tells a dramatized tale of the royal family’s 1991 Christmas at Sandringham, months before a bombshell memoir about Prince Charles’ affair with Camilla was published with Diana’s cooperation.

Andrew Morton’s book, Diana: Her True Story, was based on audio recordings she made of her experiences inside the royal family, which she smuggled out through a friend.

She talks about her views towards Sandringham, which serves as the creepy backdrop of Pablo Larran’s biography starring Kristen Stewart.

“It was quite tense,” Diana remarked. I know I gave, but I don’t recall ever receiving [Christmas gifts].” Isn’t that horrible? I make all of the gifts, and Charles signs all of the cards. It was both alarming and depressing.

“There was no raucous behavior, but there was a lot of tension, and there was a lot of stupid behavior, including goofy jokes that outsiders would find strange, but insiders understood.” “I was definitely [an outsider].” Morton’s book also detailed how Diana’s experiences as a member of the royal family drove her to try suicide five times, including once when pregnant with Prince William at Sandringham in 1982.

“I hurled myself down the stairs,” she recalled, according to Morton’s book. I told Charles I was crying wolf because I was desperate and bawling my eyes out, and he said, ‘I’m not going to listen.’ This is something you do to me all the time. ‘I’m going for a ride right now.’ As a result, I hurled myself down the stairwell. The queen emerges, terrified and trembling—she was so terrified. I was injured around the tummy, but I knew I wasn’t going to lose the baby. Charles went horseback riding, and when he returned, it was just dismissal, complete dismissal. He simply walked out the door.” Stewart as Diana, in Spencer, stands at the top of a disintegrating staircase at adjacent Park House, where she grew up, terrified of falling down.

A phantasm of Anne Boleyn, the second, plagues the fictitious Diana. This is a condensed version of the information.