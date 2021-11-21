The real name of I’m A Celebrity Naughty Boy, his mother’s health problems, and celebrity collaborations

Naughty Boy, a music producer, is one of ten celebrity participants confirmed for this year’s show. I’m a famous person… I’m trying to get out of here.

The 36-year-old will go to North Wales with other celebrities including GMB’s Richard Madeley, Breakfast anchor Louise Minchin, and soap star Danny Miller to take part in the ITV show hosted by Ant and Dec.

“I would love to see more musicians walk into the Castle this series,” he said of entering the ITV show. “Sir Elton John would be wonderful if he went in!””

I’m a famous person. ITV has revealed the start date and time for 2021. He continued, ” “Because we spend so much time in the studio, we (musicians) are better equipped than most people believe.

“I’m really looking forward to going on I’m A Celebrity now.” I’d like folks to get to know the real me. I’m not even close to being a celebrity. My music has made me a celebrity, and now is my turn to show the world who I really am.” Naughty Boy, whose real name is Shahid Khan, has worked with a slew of celebrities in the past, producing hit songs for Beyoncé and Sam Smith, among others.

In 2015, his collaboration with Beyoncé, Runnin’ (Lose It All), charted at number four in the UK.

Naughty Boy’s debut album, Hotel Cabana, was released in 2013, and featured prominent collaborator Emeli Sandé, as well as Ed Sheeran and Gabrielle.

His debut album was a commercial success, charting at number two in the United Kingdom, with one of his singles, La La La, with Sam Smith, becoming a number one hit.

At the MOBO Award’s 18th Anniversary, the song was also named ‘Best Song’ and ‘Best Video.’

After winning £44,000 on Channel 4’s Deal or No Deal in 2005, the British DJ used the money to build a studio in his parents’ lawn in Watford, Hertfordshire.

He chose to pursue his musical goals and founded Naughty Boy Recordings, which later expanded to include a new facility in Ealing, West London.

