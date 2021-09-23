The reaction of the Liverpool locker room to Sergio Ramos injuring Mohamed Salah and Loris Karius’ errors.

Ragnar Klavan believes Sergio Ramos purposefully hurt Mohamed Salah in the 2018 Champions League final, but reveals the Liverpool dressing room was divided after the final whistle on the incident.

The Egyptian was notably pulled off with a shoulder injury in the first half of a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid in Kiev after a confrontation with the Spaniard.

While Klavan does not believe the defender planned to harm Salah prior to the collision, he does feel he made sure he caused him as much pain as possible.

“Indeed (we talked about it in the dressing room). There were differing viewpoints, as there are all across the world,” he said on the Betsafe Eesti podcast. “However, I can state that he went for the foul.

Inside the world-record-breaking Liverpool and Nike deal, as FSG reaps the benefits of a “phenomenal” partnership

“He didn’t mean it the way it came out, but when he saw Salah fall, he did his best to make it terrible for him.

“He had no intention of doing it, but when it happened, sure (he could have prevented it), he made the best of it for his team.”

Klavan also detailed how the Reds reacted in the dressing room following Loris Karius’ two costly errors in the final, saying he believes the German is still traumatized by the final setback.

“Certainly,” says the speaker (I felt sorry for him). That’s the other side of the coin. Things happen, and the largest magnifying lens in club football was aimed at him,” he explained. “It was broadcast over the world. It just happened at that time, and it’s been quite difficult for him.

“He still requires it” (external help). I don’t believe he has fully recovered. He doesn’t think about it all the time.

“Even before that, he wasn’t a persona like Oliver Kahn,” says the author.

I’m going to keep walking regardless of what the rest of the world thinks.” Yes, I believe so (it hurt him).

“Yes, (it was painful), but he is a team player. He had previously rescued the crew from a horrible situation, but this time it was the other way around.

“The situation in a team is seldom what the outside world represents. ‘You made a blunder,’ and so on.” “The summary comes to an end.”