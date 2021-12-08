The Reaction of Fox News to Their Own Christmas Tree Catching Fire

Workers at Fox News have begun to respond to the news that their Christmas tree outside their headquarters caught fire early on December 8th.

Undomiciled 49-year-old Craig Tamanaha was apprehended at the scene and is in jail, according to a New York Police Department (NYPD) official.

The suspect was found with a lighter, however it is unclear whether this or an incendiary device was used to ignite the fire. The individual acted alone, according to police, and the assault did not appear to be premeditated or politically motivated.

Shannon Bream of Fox News reported on the fire as a breaking news story at the time.

Ms. Bream explained: “Tonight, I have some breaking news for you. You are seeing live photos of Fox Square in New York, which is located outside of Fox Headquarters.

“Just a few minutes ago, our massive Christmas tree there appeared to be entirely consumed in flames.

“Crews appear to be on the scene; you can see the smoke and the aftermath as they attempt to contain the situation.

“There’s a big, magnificent, and well-decorated tree just there. Thanks to the personnel who appear to be on the verge of getting that monster under control.

“For the time being, it appears that everyone is safe.”

Some Fox News writers flocked to Twitter to applaud and attack the NYPD and Fire Department for their quick response.

Gianno Caldwell, a political commentator for Fox News, wrote: “One of the most heinous acts ever committed.

“Thankfully, none of my coworkers were injured. The All-American Christmas Tree in Fox Square was destroyed by fire, and a suspect was apprehended.” In the morning, Fox host Brian Kilmeade posted his own footage of the wreckage on Twitter, writing: “Our Fox Christmas tree was burned to the ground by a homeless nut in lawless NYC.

“Thank you, NYPD and FDNY, for responding so quickly to assist.”

