The Reaction of a Tube-Fed Toddler to Trying Popsicles for the First Time Melts Hearts Across the Internet.

After being fed by feeding tube, a toddler’s response to sampling a popsicle for the first time has melted hearts and gone viral.

@kelsey ward, a TikTok user, released a video of her daughter Scarlett’s response to her first popsicle on Sunday. As of Monday morning, it had been viewed over 1.7 million times.

The beautiful seven-second clip begins with the tiny girl being served an orange-colored popsicle before it is removed.

Scarlett’s countenance shifts from inquiry to delight as she takes in the flavors. She then begins to smile and laugh joyfully.

“When you’re fed by feeding tube, but you get to eat a popsicle for the first time,” the caption for the video stated.

The video has been liked over 227,000 times and has been commented on 1,545 times since it was released.

Many people were overjoyed to see the child’s reaction after Kelsey shared the video on TikTok, and hearts melted online shortly after.

According to one commenter: "Awwwww. She's priceless. I'm all too familiar with that feeling of anticipation." Another person added: "Oh my goodness. That grin says it all. She is stunning, and she appears to be a really happy young lady. Enjoy yourself, lovely lady." A third user made the following observation: "I'm not sure how many times I watched this video before I recognized there was a tube. I'm in tears. Her mother is the best in the world. Thank you for providing this information." Mother of three children Kelsey also polled her followers on what Scarlett should try next.

Kelsey has lots of videos of her daughter on her YouTube channel. She provides medical advice to parents whose children are tube-fed.

Her recordings, which typically earn thousands or tens of thousands of views, also document other incidents.

