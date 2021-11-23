The Reaction of a Tabloid Editor to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Relationship

The romance between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry was initially reported to the public by a tabloid editor who “felt a gust of air blow up my trousers.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first met in 2016, but the royal kept his new partner a secret for months.

Meghan’s courtship was first revealed to the world at the end of October that year, when she was featured on the front page of the Sunday Express.

Camilla Tominey, a royal reporter for the British tabloid at the time, described her editor’s reaction to the article in the BBC documentary The Princes and the Press.

“I’m not disclosing anything about where it came from,” she remarked now as associate editor of The Daily Telegraph.

Tominey stated that she did not seek reaction from the palace and added: “First and foremost, I tell you who I told the tale to: my editor.

“In the sense that this is a really excellent story, Harry and the American, he said something along the lines of, ‘oh, I think I’ve just felt a blast of air blow up my trousers.’

“I was sort of taken away by who this girl was when I typed her name into Google; I thought, goodness me, this woman is really glamorous, clearly already has a profile.”

The piece in the newspaper was the first in a slew of reports about the couple’s budding romance.

Rachel Johnson, the sister of current Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wrote an essay in which she described Meghan as having “exotic DNA.”

The following was taken from an article in The Mail on Sunday: “She is genetically fortunate. If there is a problem with her reported marriage to Prince Harry, the Windsors will add some rich and exotic DNA to their watery, weak blue blood and Spencer pale skin and ginger hair.

“Miss Markle’s mother is a dreadlocked African-American woman from the wrong side of the tracks who lives in Los Angeles, and even the most jaded spinster must acknowledge that the 35-year-old actress is extraordinarily attractive.”

In a new BBC documentary, Rachel Johnson says: “I wouldn’t have written exotic DNA now because I know what exotic is now that I’ve been educated and educated myself. This is a condensed version of the information.