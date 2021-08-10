The reaction of a Liverpool mother to her son’s A Level results says it all.

A mother from Liverpool had the nicest reaction when she learned that her son had received top scores in all of his A Levels, ensuring that he would be admitted to one of the UK’s top universities.

These incredible photos were taken after Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School student James Hardy achieved three A*s.

Sara, his ecstatic mother, can be seen leaping up and down and shouting as her son learns he will be attending Cambridge University.

LIVE updates on A-level results day 2021: Latest news, grades, Clearing details, and how to appeal

James received excellent grades in Math, Further Maths, and Physics. With those grades, he will be able to accept Jesus College’s invitation to study Natural Sciences in the fall.

“I think she was more excited than I was to be honest,” James stated after receiving his results.

“She was all dressed up and yelling and leaping up and down.

“Obviously, I’m pleased with my grades, but I believe she was even more pleased.

“I believe she couldn’t believe it.”

James was one of a number of Cardinal Heenan students who received excellent grades.

James Moss received three As as well, while Baisyl Biju received an A, an A, and a B.

This year, after exams were canceled due to the epidemic, students’ grades were determined by teacher evaluation.

This year, the number of A* and A grades has risen dramatically across the country, a phenomena that was predicted as a result of the adjustment.

This year’s results day also marks the end of a challenging year for students and teachers around the country.

Cardinal Heenan stated in a statement that the kids had enjoyed a “wonderful morning” and applauded their tenacity and hard work despite “the worst two academic years.”

James had similar things to say about his teachers.

“I can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done because they’ve had a difficult time as well,” he said.

“They just kept trying to make sure we could all do the things we wanted to do in the future.”

“Without them, we wouldn’t have been able to do it.”