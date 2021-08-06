The reaction of a Cocker Spaniel puppy to experiencing rain for the first time is wonderful.

After the Met Office issued an urgent weather warning, Merseyside has been battered by several days, but one Cocker Spaniel puppy would have had a totally different reaction to the downpour than the rest of us.

Their owner filmed the moment they witnessed rain for the first time on camera.

Riley, an eight-week-old baby from the United Kingdom, had just been with his family for a week when he was taken outdoors for toilet time and got his first taste of rain.

Riley is caught in the shower and is taken aback by the droplets, with a voiceover speculating on what the dog might be thinking at the time, according to Mirror Online.

“What is this?” it asks. Is this some kind of game? Run! “Wait a minute, I’m getting wet!”

Meanwhile, the frightened puppy jumps around the patio, attempting to avoid the rains that continue to fall.

The video has been seen over 155,000 times, resulting in the family’s new arrival gaining over 2,000 followers in just three days.

“Wait until the first snow – snowfall throwing and eating ice!” one TikTok user exclaimed.

“The sky is attacking me!” said another.

Thunderstorms are expected to last until 5 p.m. for the majority of the afternoon. The rest of Friday evening is expected to be dry, with the probability of rain remaining around 10%.

Throughout the day, temperatures will vary from 15 to 18 degrees Celsius.