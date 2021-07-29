The rate of covid infection in Liverpool is continuing to decline following the recent spike.

For several days, the Covid-19 infection rate in Liverpool has been steadily declining.

The city has been hit by a summer surge of infections that began in June and peaked in early July.

The city’s weekly infection rate peaked at 510 cases per 100,000 people on July 7, the highest level since the disastrous January wave.

Since then, it has been steadily decreasing.

Based on tests in the seven days leading up to July 24, Liverpool’s latest infection rate is 367.8 cases per 100,000.

In that time period, 1832 positive cases were verified in the city, a drop of 686 instances from the previous week.

This is, of course, really good news, and it should demonstrate how effective the immunizations are throughout the city.

However, there is still a significant amount of the virus in circulation.

The positivity testing rate in Liverpool is still high and has not decreased as swiftly as the infection rate.

The positivity testing rate is the percentage of positive tests returned out of all those conducted in a given location, and it is a good measure of how much virus is in circulation.

The newest positivity rate in Liverpool is 12.5 percent, which means that 12.5 percent of all tests conducted in the city in the previous week were positive.

In early January, when Liverpool saw its highest-ever infection rate, the positivity testing percentage hit 23%.

The most current figure has decreased slightly from the peak of 13.8 percent set on July 22, but not dramatically.

Health officials will be keeping a close eye on this figure in the hopes that it continues to decline.