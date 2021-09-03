The rapist blames the minor victim, saying, “She’ll receive what she deserves.”

A rapist accuses his kid victim of robbing him of “everything.”

Peter Edwards screamed that he “hated” his victim after being convicted of 12 counts of rape.

Cheshire Police have refused to give his mugshot, despite official standards stating that it should be provided to the media, therefore The Washington Newsday is unable to show readers his face.

Over the course of two years in Warrington, the 40-year-old frequently raped the adolescent, claiming her she was “helping” him.

On July 12 of this year, a jury found Edwards guilty.

Edwards allegedly continued to rape the youngster despite her repeated requests for him to stop.

Reading from a victim personal statement, prosecutor Charlotte Kenny said the girl had suffered from melancholy and anxiety to the point that she had to be brought to A&E with severe anxiety attacks.

According to Ms Kenny, the girl suffered from a “overall lack of confidence” as well as feelings of “embarrassment” and “shame.”

The defense attorney, Richard Conley, called it a “difficult and tragic case” and begged the judge to view the whole picture.

Edwards, of Kenworthy Lane in Wythenshawe, Manchester, has never been convicted of anything before.

“I can see you via the video link when you raise your eyebrows and shake your head,” Judge David Swinnerton said before sentencing.

“It comes as no surprise to me because you show no regret for what you’ve done.”

According to a pre-sentence assessment, Edwards exhibited “no victim empathy” and “stated ‘I don’t care’ when asked how the victim would feel.”

“I was taken aback by his comments,” the report’s author added.

In relation to his victim, Edwards informed the probation officer, “I despise her” and “she has taken everything from me.”

“You took, in effect, her childhood by sexually abusing her,” the court stated.

In the report, Edwards said, “She’ll get what she deserves” and “What goes around comes around,” according to Judge Swinnerton.

The judge described the remarks as “very worrisome.”

Edwards was sentenced to 18 years in prison and was had to sign the Sex Offenders Register for the rest of his life.

He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order to follow.

Despite a 2005 protocol, Cheshire Police refuse to share Edwards’ mugshot. “The summary has come to an end.”