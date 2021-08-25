The Range is the first retailer to introduce a holiday collection 122 days before Christmas.

The Range is bringing Christmas to its stores a little early this year by putting up its first Christmas tree this week.

Although the big day is still 122 days away, it appears that some customers are already looking forward to the winter months, with lowering temperatures, wind and rain, and the possibility of a wash-out weekend on the horizon. In the last week, The Range’s online purchasing team has seen a 64% rise in searches for “Christmas decorations,” “Christmas trees,” and “Xmas gifts.”

The home and leisure retail behemoth claims to be the first to put up a Christmas tree, with over 180 locations across the UK and Ireland.

The trees will sit alongside a summer collection of patio sets and inflatable hot tubs due to their early arrival this year.

The whole Christmas collection will be unveiled tomorrow, August 26 on The Range’s website.

“We know that thinking about Christmas early is one of those polarising themes in the UK, but the recent severe weather appears to have really generated a shift in peoples’ buying patterns this year,” a spokeswoman for The Range said of the seasonal preparations.

“Consumer demand for Christmas items is already being reported by our online staff, and website searches suggest that people want to shop earlier this year. Friends and family are planning a major celebration after a difficult year, and the planning is well underway.

“Our assortment includes hundreds of high-end products at reasonable costs. The Range has anything and everything, from a massive 12ft fake tree to premium ribbons and wrap, wow-factor lights to bang-on-trend novelty products.

“If we don’t sell it, you don’t need it!” we joke. We’re your one-stop Christmas shop.”

This year, The Range promises that its selection will be bigger and better than ever before. The themes will be presented in store and online, divided into eight Christmas-themed stories, to allow visitors to discover house trends and seasonal scenes that suit their particular interior tastes.

Luxurious baubles start at £1 and a Santa on a dinosaur ornament costs £3.29, all of which will be available starting next week.