‘The Rally,’ according to a hospice nurse, is an unexplained phenomenon that occurs before death.

One of the inexplicable events that occurs before we die has been called “the rally” by a hospice nurse.

Julie McFadden, a hospice nurse for the past five years after working for over a decade as an ICU nurse, now regularly posts little-known information on the final stages of life online in an effort to raise awareness and reduce the stigma associated with dying. She racked up millions of views this time after disclosing the strange occurrences that happen to us that we can’t explain.

The first was a phenomenon known among hospice staff as “the rally,” in which dying individuals abruptly revert to their better, older selves soon before death. “This is when someone is seriously ill and on the verge of actively dying, that is, dying in a matter of days, and then they appear to be ‘better,'” she stated.

“This can show in a variety of ways, but a lot of times they’ll suddenly eat, talk, maybe even walk,” she explained. “They behave like their old selves, they have a bit more personality, kind of laughing, chatting, joking, but they usually die within a few days after this.”

McFadden went on to say that it happens to about a third of the patients at her hospice, necessitating them preparing family and loved ones for the unusual turn “so it doesn’t destroy them when they suddenly pass after doing so well for a few days.”

#nurse #learnontiktok #nursesoftiktok @hospicenursejulie#hospicenursejulie

Julie, a hospice nurse, provides the original sound. According to Psychology Today, little research has been done on “the rally,” but it’s also known as “the final goodbye” or “the last hurrah.” Michael Nahm, a German scholar, coined the term “terminal lucidity” and has been trying to learn more about it in recent years.

According to Nahm, approximately 84 percent of persons who experience “the rally” die within a week, with 42 percent dying on the spot.

According to McFadden, the second occurrence does not have a name like “the rally,” but it is nevertheless very widespread. Often, dying patients will be able to view their deceased loved ones, including pets. This is a condensed version of the information.