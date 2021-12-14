The rage of a grandson after receiving a call from the physicians.

After his doctor’s appointment was canceled, a grandson thinks his grandfather will spend Christmas in the hospital.

Iwan Huges, 20, said his grandfather, who did not want to be identified, received a call this morning telling him not to go to the doctor since the NHS is focusing on the Covid-19 booster deployment.

Staff across the health system are being redeployed, and non-urgent appointments are being postponed until the New Year, as the Government attempts to “ramp-up” the vaccination program, according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement on Sunday, December 12.

Iwan, an English Literature student at Nottingham Trent University, told The Washington Newsday that the red list has been updated as the government modifies its laws on traveling abroad “My grandfather, who is 72 years old, has prostate cancer that is incurable.

“For his cancer, he has been having radiotherapy, and all of his cancer appointments have been scheduled.

“He does, however, have asthma and scheduled a doctor’s appointment last week to have his chest examined; however, he received a call this morning that the appointment had been canceled.

“Because of his asthma and impaired immune system as a result of his cancer treatment, it could turn into a chest infection, requiring him to be admitted to the hospital.

“This has happened before, and he spent two weeks in hospital, and he wasn’t even offered a phone consultation.” Iwan, from Leasowe, Wirral, said he doesn’t blame the NHS or GPs for the cancelled appointment, instead directing his rage towards the Government.

He stated, ” “It is blatant hypocrisy on the part of the government to claim that they are attempting to protect the weak when my grandfather is unable to see a doctor.

“I realize that people need the booster shot, but to do so at the expense of other essential care is hypocritical.” According to the PM’s new guidelines: “NHS staff will need to be redeployed away from non-urgent services in order to conduct the increased immunization program.

“This means that all primary care services will now prioritize urgent clinical needs and vaccines, and some non-urgent consultations and elective surgeries may be postponed until after the New Year, until every adult in the country gets vaccinated.

“NHS beds will swiftly fill up if this third dose does not provide additional protection. “The summary has come to an end.”