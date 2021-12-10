The racy marriage, surprise career change, and near-death experience of Amanda Holden.

Amanda Holden has been in the spotlight since she first rose to fame as a competitor on the game show Blind Date in 1991.

The 50-year-old is well-known, having been on BBC, ITV, and Channel 4 shows.

Amanda is most recognized for her role as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent, but she also has her own breakfast radio show on Heart and is the author of a well-selling book.

According to The Daily Star, the multi-talented TV personality even dabbled in music, recording a studio album titled Songs from My Heart last year.

Away from the spotlight, Amanda is married to Chris Hughes, a record producer.

Amanda and Les Dennis met in 2002, six months after Amanda divorced her then-husband.

Amanda had been married to the comedian since 1995, and their tumultuous relationship was frequently in the news because she was having an affair with Neil Morrissey.

Les’ agent, Mike Hughes, is Chris’ father, and the two began dating a year after her divorce.

The lovebirds tied the marriage in December 2008 at Babington House, a posh Somerset members club.

Lexi, their first child, was almost two years old when she attended the fantasy wedding, where David Coulthard, a former Formula One racing driver, served as best man.

Even after years of marriage, Amanda admitted to the Mirror that their connection is racier than ever.

She stated, ” “Oh my gosh, I adore Chris.

“We’ll be having dinner in a restaurant, he’ll walk to the restroom, and I’ll glance up, see a man, say to myself, ‘he’s fit,’ and then realize, ‘that’s my husband!’ I still have feelings for him!” In a 2019 interview with HELLO! magazine, she revealed the secrets of their long-lasting chemistry.

She continued, ” “Chris is a riot to be around and always errs on the side of levity. Throughout our lives, we have the ability to make comedy out of any scenario.

“He’s terrible at romance, but he’s there for the important stuff, like keeping my car clean and making sure I’m comfortable.

“He’s a proper bloke,” says the narrator.

The summary comes to a conclusion.”