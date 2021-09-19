The Race Hub will help eight minority communities in Liverpool.

With their “largest ever investment” in the Liverpool City Region, a hub hopes to combat racial inequality (LCR).

With a £3.2 million capital injection, the Hub attempts to combat race disparity by focusing on job inequities and removing barriers in the labor market.

The Race Equality Hub (REH), one of the country’s first of its kind, focuses on training, career support, and business aid for people from Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic backgrounds.

It was the “biggest ever investment in reducing racial disparity in the Liverpool City Region,” according to LCR officials.

“We’ve all seen the vitriol aimed at black footballers, that there is still a lot of work to be done to solve racial inequity in this country,” Mayor Steve Rotheram said of the investment.

“Through the Race Equality Program, which we established last year, we are taking concrete, proactive, and positive steps to level the playing field and eliminate bigotry and discrimination.

“I want to develop a Race Equality Hub that is tailored to the needs and goals of the communities most affected by racial inequality. With their help, I hope to see this hub take the lead in removing roadblocks to success and serve as a model for the rest of the country.”

The funds will also be utilized to give much-needed race equality training to the 22,000 employees of the Local Authorities and Combined Authorities.

According to the REH, boosting diversity might be worth “£300 million to the LCR economy each year.”

The money will be distributed in two stages. Around £1 million will be spent on pre-development work in the first phase, which will take place over the next 12 months as they get closer to establishing the Hub and drafting a business strategy.

When the plan is approved, the second phase will begin, which will be dedicated to the operation of the Hub and the services it will provide. This is planned to cover approximately two years of service delivery activities, but it must be confirmed as part of the Phase 1 business plan.

“We plan to train all 22,000 local government workers over a two-year period,” a REH official said.

