The quiet community was shaken by a serial gnome thief.

It’s been 45 years since an infamous crime spree engulfed a Merseyside town.

The tranquil seaside community of Formby received national media attention throughout the winter of 1976 and early 1977, as police were perplexed by a wave of crime that shook the village.

The community was targeted by a serial gnome thief, forcing TV stations and newspaper reporters to flock to the area in an attempt to learn more about the odd acts.

The first of the gnome abductions occurred on Gardner Road, when the Tinnion family of four was subjected to a “tormented kidnapping,” according to the BBC.

This “tormented kidnapping” prompted the Tinnion family to receive a ransom note, requesting them to pay a sum if they wanted to see their family gnome again.

Gary, the family’s little kid, was the first to discover something wasn’t quite right.

Fred, the family’s garden gnome, was missing when they returned home after shopping. One of Fred’s limbs had been abandoned.

“Your gnome has 72 hours to live unless you wrap up 25p and deposit it in the car park of Safeway near the bowling green,” the ransom note said.

“Then go out of here and wait for further instructions.” This isn’t a ruse.” Gary dashed to his piggy bank, rummaging for 25p in the hopes of raising the monies needed to keep Fred alive.

This was the point at which it became clear that this wasn’t the only kidnapping.

Mrs Cooper had returned home a mile distant to find her own ransom note for two of her gnomes. Her ransom message seemed eerily similar to the one given to the Tinnion family.

“Place 25p beneath the roundabout in the park if you want to see your gnomes again, and this is not a fake,” it said.

The situation was so terrible that a vigilante group called the “gnome guard” was formed in the village.

All of the previously stolen garden gnomes were returned to their homes overnight, putting an end to the mystery crimes.

The crimes are still unresolved 45 years later.

