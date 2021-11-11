The quest for release of a spotter who assisted gangland killer ‘The Iceman’ has been denied.

A killer who played a key role in the assassination of a gangland fixer from Everton has failed in his attempt to get his sentence overturned.

Mark Fellows used Steven Boyle as a “spotter” when he shot John Kinsella in the St Helens countryside in 2018.

Following a high-profile trial centered on two fatal gunshots tied to a bloody underworld dispute, he was found guilty of Mr Kinsella’s murder.

Boyle was found not guilty in the 2015 murder of Paul Massey in Salford, but convicted in the murder of Mr Kinsella.

For the murder of the 53-year-old man, who was shot multiple times while walking his dogs with his partner along a footpath near the M62 in Rainhill, he was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 33 years.

Boyle, who is from the Heywood district of Greater Manchester, has now failed in his quest to overturn his conviction, according to the Manchester Evening News.

“The plea for leave to appeal conviction was dismissed by the full court on 09/11/2021,” the Criminal Appeal Office said in a statement.

Mr Kinsella was shot on May 5, 2018, after he gained prominence for putting an end to gangland threats against Steven Gerrard.

Fellows, also known as the ‘Iceman,’ had cycled from his home in Warrington to carry out the attack.

Despite the protests of his victim’s partner, Wendy Owen, whom he also shot in the hopes of scaring her away, he hit him twice in the back before stepping up to him and shooting him in the head.

“It was like a film – he wanted to finish what he was doing,” Ms Owen testified at Liverpool Crown Court.

Mr Justice William Davis, who sentenced Fellows and Boyle, observed, “This was an execution, pure and simple.”

Boyle, 38, claimed he unwittingly assisted in Mr Kinsella’s murder and that Fellows handed him the murder weapon shortly after the killing.

Fellows’ defense was badly weakened as a result of the discovery.

Boyle claimed Fellows had pedaled up to his car after shooting Mr Kinsella. “The summary has come to an end.”