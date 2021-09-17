The Queen’s royal helicopter landed in the park, shrouded in mystery.

As one of the Queen’s royal helicopters landed in a Merseyside park this afternoon, there was mystery and curiosity.

The maroon plane, registered G-XXEB, parked on the green at Birkenhead Park, Wirral, causing quite a disturbance.

There has been discussion about the craft that The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, who was a former RAF Search and Rescue pilot, uses on a daily basis.

The helicopter didn’t stay long in the park before taking off again, according to witnesses, but for security reasons, no record of its flight path will be detected on radar websites.

Many speculated on social media as to who came out of the private plane, with one joking that it was Mr T from the A-Team.

Another quipped that Just Eat’s deliveries had improved, but another offered the more credible response of Princess Anne.

Princess Anne was out and about on royal duties this afternoon, according to a representative for Buckingham Palace, according to The Washington Newsday.

A representative for Wirral Council stated that the park management had been told of the visitor’s desire to land and take off at the park, and that they were pleased to allow him.

With a schedule of activities that takes her all across the UK and abroad, the Queen’s 71-year-old sister has remained one of the royal family’s busiest members.

Her Royal Highness is well-known for her love of horses and an equestrian career that included competing in the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games, and she is involved in riding for disadvantaged organizations all throughout the Commonwealth.

In July of this year, she opened the Hartley Hospital’s new mental health facility in Southport, which was one of her prior visits to Merseyside.

She also christened the Atlantic Container Line (ACL) vessel Atlantic Sea at the Liverpool Pier Head in 2016 and launched the Sid Watkins Building at the Walton Centre in 2015.

Her visit to Birkenhead Park was also not her first. She helped celebrate the park’s 169th birthday in 2016 with the same aircraft.