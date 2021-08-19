The Queen’s Response to Oprah: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s New Royal Rift

According to a biography, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry felt the royal family did not take “full ownership” of their bombshell Oprah Winfrey appearance.

According to a friend of the Duchess of Sussex, Queen Elizabeth II’s post-interview statement that “some recollections may vary” suggested “little accountability” had been taken over statements made by Harry and Meghan, according to the writers of Finding Freedom.

When the book was initially released last summer, it made international news by accusing Prince William of snobbery and alleging that a royal referred to Meghan as “Harry’s showgirl.”

It’s being re-released in paperback with a fresh epilogue that details Meghan and Harry’s thoughts since their Oprah interview.

“The Queen’s ‘recollections may differ’ comment ‘did not go unnoticed’ by the newlyweds, who were ‘not shocked’ that full ownership was not assumed, according to a close source.

Meghan’s friend said, “Months later, little accountability has been taken.” ‘How are you going to proceed with that?’

Harry first saw his family after the interview at Prince Philip’s funeral in April, when he was photographed talking with his brother Prince William outside Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel.

The mournful occasion had “broken the ice, pushed a closed door slightly ajar,” according to novelist Omid Scobie, according to the U.K. daily The Daily Telegraph.

However, Harry continued to believe that going forward would be difficult without “accountability” from people within the palace.

“I think he is quite eager to acknowledge his part in everything,” Scobie stated in the newspaper, “but I have been told that he is also waiting to see some of that from the other side.” As of now, there hasn’t been anything like that.”

media=“(min-width: 1280px)” source type=“image/jpeg” This is a condensed version of the information.