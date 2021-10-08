The Queen’s Recommendation for Newspaper Shows She’s How Far Away From Harry and Meghan’s Media Battle.

The same tabloid that published bullying charges against Meghan Markle has been hailed by Queen Elizabeth II for its front-page photo of the Changing of the Guard.

After attending a ceremony at Buckingham Palace on October 4, the 95-year-old monarch greeted soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery at Windsor Castle yesterday (October 7).

Elizabeth was overheard commenting on how “quite wonderful” it was that The Times, the UK’s leading daily, had carried a photo in its October 5 edition.

“The photo was such an advance, on the front page of The Times, wasn’t it?” she said a soldier, as shown by ITV.

“Well, it’s wonderful to think that they, you know, were interested.”

The remarks are a far cry from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s own ties with Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation.

In an explosive October 2018 email, Harry and Meghan’s former communications secretary accused the duchess of harassing her workers, according to The New York Times.

The revelation broke just days before the couple’s March Oprah Winfrey interview, in which they accused the press of bigotry.

“I am quite concerned that the duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year,” Knauf wrote in his email.

“The way X [name removed]was treated was completely inappropriate.”

The Queen was pleased with The Times’ front page on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/etOh9UySCt October 6, 2021 — valentinelow (@valentinelow) “The Duchess appears set on always having someone in her sights,” he continued. She is bullying Y [name withheld]and attempting to erode her self-assurance.

“We’ve received numerous reports from folks who have witnessed Y [name removed]engaging in improper behavior.”

The disclosures, however, left Meghan crying into her pillow, according to Prince Harry’s Apple TV docuseries The Me You Can’t See.

“Despite our unusual privileged situation, the interview was about being real, being authentic, and hopefully sharing an experience that we know is tremendously relatable to a lot of people around the world,” he said.

“However, before the Oprah interview aired, I was awakened up in the middle of the night by her crying on her pillow because she doesn’t want to because of their headlines and that joint effort of the firm and the media to malign her.” This is a condensed version of the information.