The Queen’s Jubilee Will Not Be Ruined by Prince Andrew’s Epstein Trial, according to a Royal Let-Off.

After Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, Prince Andrew will face civil charges connected to rape claims made by Jeffrey Epstein.

In 2022, the queen will celebrate her 70th year on the throne with events throughout the year, culminating in a four-day weekend from June 2 to 5.

However, since accuser Virginia Giuffre’s attorney David Boies warned in September that the Duke of York’s New York case would likely come to trial in the middle of the year, the celebrations have been on a collision course.

In the case, a timeline has been drawn up that allows Prince Andrew until July 14 to answer questions under oath, with a pre-trial order due two weeks later.

According to the schedule, the queen’s birthday celebrations, a live concert at Buckingham Palace, and the Platinum Jubilee pageant will all be over by the time the trial begins, if it goes to court.

Prince Andrew has until the end of this week to react to Giuffre’s accusations in writing.

Giuffre has charged the Duke with sexual assault, violence, and inflicting emotional anguish on purpose.

In the early 2000s, she said the prince sexually abused her in London, New York, and the US Virgin Islands.

She said she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, a late millionaire and registered sex offender, and his former partner Ghislaine Maxwell, according to court filings.

According to a court filing by her lawyers, “Prince Andrew sexually abused [Giuffre] in London at Maxwell’s house on one occasion.

“Epstein, Maxwell, and Prince Andrew coerced [Giuffre], a kid, into having sexual relations with Prince Andrew against her will during this encounter.

“Prince Andrew sexually abused [Giuffre] in Epstein’s NewYork mansion in this District on another occasion.

“Maxwell pushed [Giuffre], a kid, and another victim to sit on Prince Andrew’s lap as Prince Andrew caressed her during this meeting.

“Prince Andrew compelled [Giuffre] to engage in sex practices against her will during his visit to New York.

“On another occasion, Prince Andrew sexually molested [Giuffre] on Little St. James, Epstein’s private island in the United States Virgin Islands.”

The prince has disputed the allegations, including in a November 2019 interview with BBC Newsnight.

He stated, ” “I can certainly state that I have no recollection of ever meeting her. This is a condensed version of the information.