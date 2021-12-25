The Queen’s heartbreaking Christmas Day speech, in which she expresses her longing for Prince Philip.

The Queen spoke movingly about her late husband in her Christmas Day message to the country, empathizing with families who have lost loved ones.

She did, however, provide optimism for the future.

Here is the complete text of the Queen’s message, which she wrote herself:

"Christmas can be difficult for those who have lost loved ones, even if it is a time of joy and good cheer for many.

“This year, in particular, I can see why.

“But, in the months following my beloved Philip’s passing, the warmth and affection of the countless tributes to his life and work – from all over the country, the Commonwealth, and the world – has brought me enormous consolation.

“His sense of duty, intellectual curiosity, and ability to make the most of any situation were all impressive.