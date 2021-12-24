The Queen’s Christmas speech in 2021: When and where can you watch the Queen’s Christmas speech on Christmas Day?

As she prepares to spend her first Christmas without her late husband, the Queen will deliver what is likely to be a particularly poignant Christmas Day greeting, surrounded by reminders of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen sits behind a desk in Windsor Castle’s White Drawing Room, according to a photograph published by Buckingham Palace ahead of her broadcast address to the nation.

A framed photograph of her and Philip, taken in 2007 at Broadlands country house in Hampshire to commemorate their diamond wedding anniversary, hangs next to her.

Boris Johnson speaks to the public ahead of Christmas as the number of instances of covid rises.

The Queen is wearing a Christmas red embossed wool shift dress by British designer Angela Kelly, as well as a chrysanthemum brooch that the then-Princess Elizabeth wore during a photocall on her honeymoon at Broadlands in 1947.

The brooch, which is comprised of sapphires and diamonds set in platinum, was also worn by the Queen in a photo to commemorate the couple’s 73rd wedding anniversary last year.

She’s sitting in front of a lit-up Christmas tree.

This year’s message comes after the duke’s death in April at the age of 99, when coronavirus restrictions meant the Queen was obliged to sit alone in St George’s Chapel for his funeral service.

The Queen has consented to hold a service of gratitude for the duke’s life next spring, according to Buckingham Palace, though the date and guest list have yet to be finalized.

The Queen is scheduled to be joined by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day, having postponed her traditional journey to Sandringham due to an increase in coronavirus infections.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will spend Christmas in Norfolk, where they will be joined by some Middleton family members.

The Queen used her 2020 Christmas address to send a message of optimism to the nation, applauding the “indomitable spirit” of individuals who had “magnificently” responded to the coronavirus pandemic’s challenges.

The Queen’s State of the Union Address will be broadcast on BBC One, ITV, Sky One, Sky News, and to, among other channels. “The summary has come to an end.”